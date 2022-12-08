UrduPoint.com

Jogezai For Taking Action Against Installation Of BB's Substandard Statue In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Jogezai for taking action against installation of BB's substandard statue in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Sardar Sarbaland Jogezai on Thursday said that the provincial government and the Cantonment board should immediately identify those who installed the non-standard statue of Shaheed-e-Jamhuriyat Benazir Bhutto in Quetta and to take strict action against them.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists on the occasion of removing the non-standard statue installed in Shaheed Benazir Park on Samungli Road Quetta.

PPP Deputy Information Secretary Qasim Khan Achakzai, Malik Zeeshan, Communication Secretary Rabbani Khilji, Provincial Media Coordinator Hayat Khan Achakzai, Provincial Leader Nadeem Afridi, Engineer Hadi Askari, Office Secretary Akhtar Baloch, Babul Jatak, Laborung President Shahjahan Gujjar and other Party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Sardar Sarbaland Jogezai said that the people of Pakistan were hurt by the installation of a substandard statue of the martyred democracy Ms. Benazir Bhutto in Benazir Park Quetta.

He said that the provincial government and the administration of the Cantonment Board should identify those who installed substandard statues and take action against them so that no one could have the courage to do such an act in the future.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party would soon install a new statue of Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto after making it.

He said that the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party have sacrificed their lives for the establishment of democracy in the country saying that the PPP would never allow anyone to insult the martyrs of the Party.

