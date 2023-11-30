Open Menu

Jogezai Terms Zardari Favorite Leader Of People Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Jogezai terms Zardari favorite leader of people of Balochistan

Secretary Information, Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan Chapter Sarbuland Khan Jogezai on Thursday said that President PPP Asif Ali Zardari is the favourite leader of the people of Balochistan.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Secretary Information, Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan Chapter Sarbuland Khan Jogezai on Thursday said that President PPP Asif Ali Zardari is the favourite leader of the people of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the 56th Foundation Day of PPP here.

The participation of thousands of political workers in the event was proof that the people of Balochistan reposed trust in the PPP and its leadership.

In the election 2024, he claimed that the PPP would form the governments both in the centre and province while the young leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the next prime minister.

Jogezai called upon the political workers of the party not to pay heed to the rumours regarding any rift within the party and general elections. “With unity within our ranks, we will surprise the opponents in the upcoming general elections,” he emphasized.

Extending gratitude to the people who hailed from far-flung areas of the country, he said a mass gathering was proof that PPP enjoyed the people's support across the country.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Election Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Prime Minister Young Pakistan Peoples Party Event From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police ..

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police custody

6 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar get CAREC Award for adva ..

Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar get CAREC Award for advancing gender equality in Pakis ..

7 minutes ago
 Nominations open for 2nd Edition of Gender Climate ..

Nominations open for 2nd Edition of Gender Climate Award

7 minutes ago
 Pak ambassador to Belgium, Libyan envoy to EU disc ..

Pak ambassador to Belgium, Libyan envoy to EU discuss bilateral ties

8 minutes ago
 Woman killed, 10 injured in accident

Woman killed, 10 injured in accident

6 minutes ago
 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Dec 1-3

14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Dec 1-3

6 minutes ago
Shehbaz meets Nawaz, felicitates him on acquittal

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, felicitates him on acquittal

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram ..

Punjab Health Minister, Professor Dr. Javed Akram advocates hemophilia awareness

6 minutes ago
 HEC selects 321 Sri Lankan students to study in Pa ..

HEC selects 321 Sri Lankan students to study in Pakistani universities

13 minutes ago
 LESCO rewards well-performing employees

LESCO rewards well-performing employees

13 minutes ago
 Surgical workshop of International Paediatric meet ..

Surgical workshop of International Paediatric meeting concludes successfully

13 minutes ago
 CM directs speedy completion of computerization of ..

CM directs speedy completion of computerization of land records

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan