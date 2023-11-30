Jogezai terms Zardari favorite leader of people of Balochistan

Secretary Information, Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan Chapter Sarbuland Khan Jogezai on Thursday said that President PPP Asif Ali Zardari is the favourite leader of the people of Balochistan.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Secretary Information, Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan Chapter Sarbuland Khan Jogezai on Thursday said that President PPP Asif Ali Zardari is the favourite leader of the people of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the 56th Foundation Day of PPP here.

The participation of thousands of political workers in the event was proof that the people of Balochistan reposed trust in the PPP and its leadership.

In the election 2024, he claimed that the PPP would form the governments both in the centre and province while the young leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the next prime minister.

Jogezai called upon the political workers of the party not to pay heed to the rumours regarding any rift within the party and general elections. “With unity within our ranks, we will surprise the opponents in the upcoming general elections,” he emphasized.

Extending gratitude to the people who hailed from far-flung areas of the country, he said a mass gathering was proof that PPP enjoyed the people's support across the country.

APP/ask