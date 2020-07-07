UrduPoint.com
Jogging Tracks Of City's Parks Being Restored On Modern Lines

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr. Malik Abid Mahmood on Tuesday expressed resolve that dilapidated jogging tracks and landscaping laid at the city's parks would be restored on modern lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Dr. Malik Abid Mahmood on Tuesday expressed resolve that dilapidated jogging tracks and landscaping laid at the city's parks would be restored on modern lines.

In a surprise visit at different parks and nurseries here, DG PHA said Jogging tracks placed at Goal Bagh Gulgash was fully restored and Shah Shamsh Park would also be refurbished to become one of the best recreational places in the city.

'We were moving fast turning from old conventional ways to modern life style to be replete with every recreational facility offered in our parks', he said.

He instructed PHA staff to work honestly and diligently after ensuring their presence at parks' sites without observing negligence. Teamwork was guaranteed to reap success, he maintained. He vowed to make the city clean and green as dream of his life.

More Stories From Pakistan

