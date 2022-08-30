UrduPoint.com

Johar Town Blast: ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Three Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Johar Town blast: ATC extends judicial remand of three accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of three accused, involved in Johar Town bomb blast case, till September 2.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of three accused, involved in Johar Town bomb blast case, till September 2.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) did not produce accused, Sami-ul-Haq, Aziz Akbar and Naveed Akhtar, during the proceedings, but submitted their warrant papers.

The court directed the CTD to file challan against the accused as soon as possible while extending the judicial remand. A duty judge conducted the case proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention that the ATC had already handed down death sentence to four accused in the matter, besides awarding five years imprisonment to a female accused. The CTD had registered the case under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.

On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.

Related Topics

Injured Police Bomb Blast June September Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PHF members extend immediate humanitarian relief t ..

PHF members extend immediate humanitarian relief to over half mln flood affectee ..

1 minute ago
 FPCCI extends support to Prime Minister's Youth Pr ..

FPCCI extends support to Prime Minister's Youth Programme

2 minutes ago
 4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 39 criminals held, contraband seized

39 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Saleem Khan nominated as DPI, focal person to info ..

Saleem Khan nominated as DPI, focal person to inform media about losses caused b ..

4 minutes ago
 Court rejects Gill's post-arrest bail plea

Court rejects Gill's post-arrest bail plea

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.