Johar Town Blast: ATC Sends 3 Accused To Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 09:49 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent three accused, involved in Johar Town bomb blast case, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) produced three accused, Samiul Haq, Aziz Akbar and Naveed Akhtar, on expiry of their physical remand.

The CTD officials apprised the court that investigations had been completed from the accused and their physical custody was no longer required in the matter. They requested the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention that the ATC had already handed down death sentence to four accused in the matter, besides awarding five years imprisonment to a female accused.

The CTD had registered the case under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.

On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.

