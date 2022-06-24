UrduPoint.com

Johar Town Blast: ATC Sends 3 Accused To Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Johar Town blast: ATC sends 3 accused to jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent three accused, involved in Johar Town bomb blast case, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) produced three accused, Samiul Haq, Aziz Akbar and Naveed Akhtar, on expiry of their physical remand.

The CTD officials apprised the court that investigations had been completed from the accused and their physical custody was no longer required in the matter. They requested the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention that the ATC had already handed down death sentence to four accused in the matter, besides awarding five years imprisonment to a female accused.

The CTD had registered the case under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.

On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.

Related Topics

Injured Police Bomb Blast Jail June From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road ..

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road Housing Scheme

8 hours ago
 3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth ..

3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth employment: Farah Azeem

8 hours ago
 268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

9 hours ago
 Formation of province for South Punjab's people as ..

Formation of province for South Punjab's people as per constitution: Law Ministe ..

9 hours ago
 Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win wome ..

Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win women's 100m freestyle title

9 hours ago
 England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.