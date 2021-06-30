UrduPoint.com
Johar Town Blast: Law Enforcement Agencies Achieve Success: Raja Basharat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Johar Town blast: law enforcement agencies achieve success: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Wednesday said the law enforcement agencies had achieved great success regarding the Johar Town blast.

Talking to the media, he said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar led provincial government had strengthen the institutions, adding that past rulers had always used the police for political gains or achieve personal agendas.

The minister said that perpetrators and facilitators of the Johar Town blast would soon meet their logical end, adding that stern action would be taken against those involved in the Johar Town blast.

Raja Basharat said that main features of budget for financial year 2021-22 had been approved while today, the supplementary budget would also be passed by the Punjab Assembly.

It was unprecedented that the opposition could only submit a few cut motions on budget,he said and added that opposition should play its positive role for prosperity and developmentof the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

