Johar Town blast: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday dismissed bail petition of a female accused involved in Johar Town bomb blast case.

The division bench headed by Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the petition filed by the accused, Ayesha Bibi.

The defence counsel argued before the court that the accused was arrested on charges of facilitation. He submitted that the accused did not have link with any terrorist group and all allegations leveled against her were baseless.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client as she was innocent.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail plea, saying that solid evidence was available against the accused and trial court would soon conclude the case.

The bench, after hearing arguments of the parties, dismissed the bail petition.

On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town had killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.