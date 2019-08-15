UrduPoint.com
John Seeks Reinstatement Of Sacked Workers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:56 PM

John seeks reinstatement of sacked workers

A senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Minority Wing and ex-member of the district council Bahawalpur, Peter John has demanded of the authorities concerned to reinstate services of 183 sacked employees of Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Minority Wing and ex-member of the district council Bahawalpur, Peter John has demanded of the authorities concerned to reinstate services of 183 sacked employees of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Talking to journalists here, he said that termination of 183 workers of BVH had caused difficulties for their families and children. "Families of terminated workers of BVH have been suffering from financial difficulties due to termination of services of their beloved ones," he said.

He demanded of the Health Minister, Secretary Health and other officials concerned of the Punjab government to take notice of the situation and reinstate services of sacked employees.

