‘Join me and I will not let you down,’ says Nawaz Sharif in his address to PML-N Central Working Committee

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Supremo lambasts PTI govt for poor performance, points out rigging in general elections of 2018 and addresses the country’s establishment saying that all those who brought him [Imran Khan] to power should answer what is happening in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offered the “powerful circles” to join him and promised that he would not let them down.

Nawaz Sharif said further delay could not be afforded as the entire nation was looking towards them. He also came down hard upon the PTI government and its performance.

“Those who have brought him [Imran Khan] to power should explain the people the current situation of the country,” said Nawaz Sharif while addressing the country’s establishment without naming anyone.

“Now you are responsible for everything including the power and devastation of the national economy. You are responsible why rupee is falling against the Dollar. It was Rs 100 and now it is around Rs 170,” the PML-N Supremo said.

He was addressing to the Central Working Committee of the PML-N through a video link from London on Thursday.

“People have nothing even to eat. Many eat bread with water,” said the PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif. He was looking very aggressive in his address.

It is his second address to the PML-N leaders through video links.

Addressing his party leaders, Nawaz Sharif said they all were winners in the general elections of 2018 as the RTS system was stopped.

“Election was totally rigged as there were double stamps on votes,” said Nawaz Sharif.

He also mentioned IHC Judge’s remarks and said that how could they expect justice in all these circumstances.

“Feel sad whenever I look back to the country,” said Nawaz Sharif. He stated that the country was planning for inclusion in G20 and was emerging as economic power South Asia.

He also mentioned the development projects of his era and the pace of development as well.

“The public is in trouble now due to the current government. Woman was gang-raped on Motorway,” said Nawaz Sharif. Law and order situation worsened due to the poor planning of the PTI government, he said, adding that injustice was being done to the poor public as they could not afford electricity bills.

Nawaz Sharif asked the party workers to visit the areas of their respective Constituencies and look after the poor.

“What has been done to Shehbaz Sharif despite that we worked on development?,” he asked.

He also questioned the process of accountability and justice.

“Just on an Iqama, tough decision was announced,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif also mentioned Asim Bajwa and his assets in his address.

“Give him [Asim Bajwa] award for what he has done. Give me “Sitara-i-Jurrat”. Why his and his family assets have not been questioned by the NAB?,” said Nawaz Sharif. He targeted NAB why it was not investigating Malam Jabba and other matters.

He also questioned that why foreign funding case was not being decided for last many years.

“Just because there is corruption in this case of foreign funding. Who is stopping decision on this case?,” he asked.

“We have no competition with Imran Khan. All those who brought him to power should answer this question?,” he further said.

He also mentioned Balochistan situation and said that an unknown person was appointed as chairman of the Senate.