Join PTI And Stay Young: Naeem Ul Haque On 70th Birthday

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Join PTI and stay young: Naeem ul Haque on 70th birthday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on political affairs Naeem ul Haque has revealed the secret behind his young looks despite being old.

Naeem ul Haque is celebrating 70th birthday.

Despite ageing, he said that he does not feel old at all.

In a tweet on his birthday, he said, “God’s grace and blessings are infinite. As I turn 70 today, I don’t feel old at all.”

About the reason, he said, “The reason must be PTI , therefore my slogan for today is join PTI and stay young.”

Naeem ul Haque often grabs attention with his rather funny tweets.

He recently shared a wrong picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The picture, which he thought was of Imran Khan from his early cricketing days, was actually of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking about this wrong tweet, Senator Faisal Javed said that he showed Naeem ul Haque’s tweet to Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked him if that was his picture.

To this, the prime minister said that this is Sachin Tendulkar’s picture.

Sharing Tendulkar’s childhood picture, Naeem ul Haque wrote, “PM Imran Khan 1969.”

