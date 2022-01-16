Joining of new entrants prove increase in PTI graph: Mohibullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries, Mohibullah Khan on Sunday said that the opposition was responsible for all national issues in real sense but the incumbent government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to resolve all the problems.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at tehsil Matta, district Swat. On the occasion eight party workers of Awami National Party, Pakistan Peoples Party and Qaumi Watan Party have announced to join PTI along with their family members and supporters.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister said that PTI has taken concrete steps for the development of KP and its people and added that there is no room for those who misled people and amassed public money for personal gains.

He said that PDM has failed to attract people as masses are well aware of the corruption and corrupt practices followed by the leader of political parties that are now part of opposition alliance.

The newly entrants who joined PTI included Bacha Khan, Mohammad Zeb, Amber Khan, Lal Bahadur, Younas, Mohammad Ashfaq, Jawad Ahmed Khan and Bakht Zada.