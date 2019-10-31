Joining PTI by JUIF workers shows popularity of government: Riaz Khan

Member Provincial Assembly Riaz Khan Thursday said that people have shown confidence in policies of the incumbent government and that is why hundreds of JUIF workers are joining PTI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Riaz Khan Thursday said that people have shown confidence in policies of the incumbent government and that is why hundreds of JUIF workers are joining PTI.

Addressing a joining ceremony at Tor Warsak area, Riaz Khan said that Imran Khan delivered an unprecedented speech over islam in United Nation and told the world that Islam is the religion of peace and harmony.

He said that the PTI government worked for promotion of the religion Islam while Maulana during MMA government did nothing in this regard.

Riaz Khan said that Maulana wanted Islamabad instead of promoting Islam that's why people rejected his politics and joining PTI.

He further said that various developmental projects have been started in the constituency and directed the concern authorities for its timely completion.

On the occasion, Safaid Khan, Muhammad Auzal Khan, Hakim Khan and Afzal Khan joined PTI along with their families and friends.