Joint Action Committee Forms To Control Corona Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:18 PM

Joint action committee forms to control corona pandemic

A 17-member joint action committee was constituted here Wednesday to chalk-out policy and devising action plan about controlling corona pandemic here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A 17-member joint action committee was constituted here Wednesday to chalk-out policy and devising action plan about controlling corona pandemic here.

According to notification issued by Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq, Deputy Commissioner would act as convener and Additional Deputy Commissioner as general secretary of the committee.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Hospital & University, MS of Institute of Cardiology, MS Children Hospital, MS Social Security Hospital, MS Multan Institute of Kidney Hospital, Director Welfare Department, Director Labor Department, two representatives each from PMA and YDA were included in the committee.

The committee would submit detailed report with recommendations over situation emerging out on coronavirus at Commissioner Office in upcoming few days, added the notification.

