Joint action Committee pay tribute to two eminent journalists Ishaq Mangriyo, Karamat Ali

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Joint action Committee Khana hosted a programme to pay tribute two eminent journalists Ishaq Mangriyo and social activist Karamat Ali here at Khana badosh writer’s café.
Eulogizing the contribution of Ishaq Mangriyo writers termed demise of Ishaq Mangriyo a big loss of journalism in this prevailing situation.
They said that Ishaq Mangriyo in his stories highlighted various problems and miseries of the people living along with coastal areas and pointed out several environmental issues,
Chief Executive Director Muhammad Tehseen said that Karamat Ali was a very best and cooperative friend who always struggled for the rights of peasants and marginal segments of society and always worried to resolve their genuine problems.
He suggested compiling stories of Ishaq Mangriyo in a book form as he introduced environmental journalism in Sindh media which was a big accomplishment.
Irfana Malah said that Ishaq Mangriyo used to write stories on soil and transformed journalism into journalism of masses.
She said that Karamat Ali narrated about peace in that time when there was severe confrontation between Pakistan and India.
She said that Karamat Ali also talked about progressive and peaceful Sindh during linguistic facades and played a vital role for creating a compatible environment and always stood with people of Sindh on their every issue and took efforts for resolving the matters.
SAFCO Chairman Sueleman G Abro said that Karamat Ali strived for restoration of peace in the Sub continent and arranged high level programmes to connect peasants and laborers and united laborers of the country so that they could raise their voice collectively.
He said that Ishaq Mangriyo was a professional journalist and used to observe every topic and issue with his vigilant eye.
Human Rights activist Imdad Chandio hosting the event said that Karamat Ali formed an organization to restore friendship among people of Pakistan and India which was a laudable step.
Eminent journalist Iqbal Malah said that Ishaq Mangriyo was a complete revolutionary political activist and ideological supporter. He said that Ishaq Mangriyo and his contemporary journalists introduced a new trend in modern journalism.
South Asia Partnership Pakistan leader Shahnaz Sheedi said that Karamat Ali always remained at the forefront in every struggle initiated for the rights of laborers.
Women democratic front activist Aliya Bakshal said that Ishaq Mangriyo was a researcher and journalist of people who always strived for the genuine rights of people.
Daughter and Son of Ishaq Mangriyo also expressed their views on the occasion while candle light vigil was also held to pay glowing tribute to Ishaq Mangriyo and Karamat Ali.
