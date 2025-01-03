Open Menu

Joint Body To Be Formed To Address Traders’ Grievances Regarding Property Tax

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Department of Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to form a joint committee to address traders’ grievances about property tax and other issues.

The decision came during an awareness/consultative session on property tax jointly organized by SCCI and Department of E&T Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the chamber house.

The proposed committee will present apprehensions of traders regarding collection of property taxes of various slabs and would suggest reducing them in an appropriate manner with a mutual consensus.

Officials through a multimedia presentation briefed participants about imposition of various categories and slab property tax, KP Finance Act 2024, different relief measures for business community and residents through amendments in the Act.

Both sides have agreed to initiate collective steps to avoid collection of excessive and double property tax and announced to form a joint committee, consisting of representatives from SCCI and E&T deptt for this purpose.

Earlier, Fazal Moqeem in his introductory remarks said the business community wanted to pay taxes but irrational and unnecessary taxes were unacceptable.

He stressed the need to reduce the ratio of property tax and other levies and avoid disrespecting traders during actions for collection of taxes.

Fuad Ishaq and Shuakat Ali Khan also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the traders’ reservations, increase in the ratio of property tax and demanded the abolishment of unnecessary and unjust taxes.

Traders also presented comprehensive proposals for amiable resolution of the traders’ issues.

Officials from E&T department agreed with recommendations of the participants and assured to remove all grievances of the traders and provision of facilities under one-window operation.

