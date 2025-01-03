Joint Body To Be Formed To Address Traders’ Grievances Regarding Property Tax
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Department of Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to form a joint committee to address traders’ grievances about property tax and other issues.
The decision came during an awareness/consultative session on property tax jointly organized by SCCI and Department of E&T Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the chamber house.
The proposed committee will present apprehensions of traders regarding collection of property taxes of various slabs and would suggest reducing them in an appropriate manner with a mutual consensus.
Officials through a multimedia presentation briefed participants about imposition of various categories and slab property tax, KP Finance Act 2024, different relief measures for business community and residents through amendments in the Act.
Both sides have agreed to initiate collective steps to avoid collection of excessive and double property tax and announced to form a joint committee, consisting of representatives from SCCI and E&T deptt for this purpose.
Earlier, Fazal Moqeem in his introductory remarks said the business community wanted to pay taxes but irrational and unnecessary taxes were unacceptable.
He stressed the need to reduce the ratio of property tax and other levies and avoid disrespecting traders during actions for collection of taxes.
Fuad Ishaq and Shuakat Ali Khan also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the traders’ reservations, increase in the ratio of property tax and demanded the abolishment of unnecessary and unjust taxes.
Traders also presented comprehensive proposals for amiable resolution of the traders’ issues.
Officials from E&T department agreed with recommendations of the participants and assured to remove all grievances of the traders and provision of facilities under one-window operation.
Recent Stories
World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA deputy speaker shares grief over demise of Bukhari’s wife1 minute ago
-
Syedaal discusses progress on development projects in Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Pakistan hosts first mega event of boxing championship on Jan 25, World Youth Champion1 minute ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 7 criminals1 minute ago
-
Balochistan ex-minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara injured in attack, accused arrested1 minute ago
-
Joint body to be formed to address traders’ grievances regarding property tax1 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of music composer Shaukat Ali Nashad observed2 minutes ago
-
Police set up 'Jhuggi school' to educate, support underprivileged children11 minutes ago
-
ICT admin crackdown: 20 arrested in anti-begging campaign12 minutes ago
-
DIG holds high-level meeting, orders Strict action against criminal elements21 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to martyred cop21 minutes ago
-
HESCO Promotes Abdul Ghafoor Shaikh as Chief Engineer21 minutes ago