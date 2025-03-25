Joint Check Post To Be Established In Attock At Cost Of Rs 1 Billion
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has approved construction of Inter-Provincial Joint Check Post (IPJCP) at KP-Punjab border on GT road in Attock with an allocation of over 1 billion rupees.
Deputy Director Development Attock, Zameer Ahmed has informed media persons on Tuesday that the joint check post would be established at Attock Khurd, adjacent to river Indus which would house Police, rangers, customs, anti narcotics force, food department, Federal board of revenue (FBR) and other law enforcement agencies.
“The approved project aims to improve provincial security measures in district Attock bordering KP”, he added.
Ahmed said that in its 67th meeting of the current fiscal year 2024-25, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved the construction of a state-of-the-art check-post in Attock district with an allocation of Rs 1,009.
628 million.
He added that this check post will be constructed on an area of 61 acres and expected to be completed in June 2026.
He said that this check post would not only play a pivotal role in anti smuggling activities like smuggling of narcotics, arms, ammunition and contrabands from KP to Punjab but also play a key role in maintaining law and order situation besides “eagle eye” on the anti state and anti social elements.
Responding to a question, he said that the district administration and district police will play their role in the establishment of the joint check post.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
NA body on railway briefed on Jaffer Express incident
Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered
AJK PM orders crackdown on extortion, illegal profiteering ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr
Australia, Saudis keep World Cup hopes alive as S. Korea stutter again
Belarus hailed as locomotive of CIS integration
Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth: researchers
Iran welcomes agreement on draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Russia ties a Black Sea truce to lifting of some sanctions
Stocks up as fears ease over next Trump tariffs
Governor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming of 'Shah Esa' Interchange on ..
Saudis ready for World Cup 'tough fight' after draw in Japan
Across China: Ethnic melodies cherished, echo globally
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Joint Check post to be established in Attock at cost of Rs 1 billion5 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan emphasizes for activation of basic health facilities5 minutes ago
-
NA body on railway briefed on Jaffer Express incident14 minutes ago
-
Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered15 minutes ago
-
Governor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming of 'Shah Esa' Interchange on CPEC35 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses sorrow over fatal firing incident in DI Kh ..1 hour ago
-
Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage2 hours ago
-
Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue2 hours ago
-
Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations2 hours ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor2 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution2 hours ago
-
Policeman killed in SWA firing incident2 hours ago