Joint Check Post To Be Established In Attock At Cost Of Rs 1 Billion

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 11:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Punjab government has approved construction of Inter-Provincial Joint Check Post (IPJCP) at KP-Punjab border on GT road in Attock with an allocation of over 1 billion rupees.

Deputy Director Development Attock, Zameer Ahmed has informed media persons on Tuesday that the joint check post would be established at Attock Khurd, adjacent to river Indus which would house Police, rangers, customs, anti narcotics force, food department, Federal board of revenue (FBR) and other law enforcement agencies.

“The approved project aims to improve provincial security measures in district Attock bordering KP”, he added.

Ahmed said that in its 67th meeting of the current fiscal year 2024-25, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved the construction of a state-of-the-art check-post in Attock district with an allocation of Rs 1,009.

628 million.

He added that this check post will be constructed on an area of 61 acres and expected to be completed in June 2026.

He said that this check post would not only play a pivotal role in anti smuggling activities like smuggling of narcotics, arms, ammunition and contrabands from KP to Punjab but also play a key role in maintaining law and order situation besides “eagle eye” on the anti state and anti social elements.

Responding to a question, he said that the district administration and district police will play their role in the establishment of the joint check post.

