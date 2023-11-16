Joint check posts established in Dera to prevent smuggling

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Joint Check Posts have been established in Dera Ismail Khan to prevent smuggling in the district.

According to the district administration, the joint check posts were set up following the directions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed held a meeting with all the departments concerned to have a discussion in this regard.

The AC discussed the matters pertaining to making the joint check posts effective and ensuring the attendance of field staff.

Speaking on this occasion, the assistant commissioner said the provincial government was taking all possible steps to provide relief to the people, adding, that the establishment of joint check posts was also part of those steps.

He directed all the departments concerned to ensure the attendance of their staff at the respective check post.

He said a thorough screening of every passing vehicle would be done to prevent smuggling.

APP/akt