Joint cleanliness drive by WSSCA, district admin and TMA launched in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) To enhance cleanliness and sanitation standards, the district administration of Abbottabad, along with the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSA) and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), initiated a special cleanliness drive on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WSSA Engineer Rehan Yousaf, Tehsil Municipal Officer Abbottabad Shakil Hayat, and District Youth Officer Talal Saleem were also present on the occasion.

As part of the 'Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' campaign, the cleanliness drive commenced from Sheikh-ul-Bandi, Abbottabad, where officers and staff of the relevant departments were actively involved.

A public awareness walk was organized along Chinar Road.

DC Khalid Iqbal, Superintendent of Police Abbottabad, Tehsildar Abbottabad, and Deputy Superintendent of Police, alongside WSSA employees, underscored the significance of the initiative and remained engaged with locals during a visit by Sheikh-ul-Bandi. The DC also discussed the importance of cleanliness.

Further bolstering public awareness efforts, the officials met with shopkeepers along Murree Road, distributing informational pamphlets highlighting the importance of cleanliness.