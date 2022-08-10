UrduPoint.com

Joint Committee Constituted To Resume Stalled Trade Activities With Afghanistan, NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Joint committee constituted to resume stalled trade activities with Afghanistan, NA told

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said, a joint committee comprising representatives from various political parties have been constituted to resume the stalled trade activities with neighbouring Afghanistan at two border crossings including Ghulam Khan area of North Waziristan tribal district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said, a joint committee comprising representatives from various political parties have been constituted to resume the stalled trade activities with neighbouring Afghanistan at two border crossings including Ghulam Khan area of North Waziristan tribal district.

Speaking in National Assembly while replying to point of order raised by Mohsin Dawar, he said the two border crossing points including Ghulam Khan area of North Waziristan tribal district were closed since the last two weeks due to tensions among various local tribes.The closure of roads has badly affected trading between Pakistan and Afghanistan, besides affecting economy of the area.

Consequently some tribesmen have blocked the roads leading to border crossings. He hoped that the joint committee would look into the problems being faced by the traders, ordinary people and resolve their issues by Friday.

He said the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deteriorating as protest demonstrations were being held in various areas of the provinces against illegal activities of Taliban.

He criticized provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for brazenly receiving the key of 36 vehicles from the United States ambassador in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan National Assembly North Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Khawaja Asif Vehicles United States Border From Government Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary lauds admin, police for best arran ..

Chief Secretary lauds admin, police for best arrangements during Muharram

2 minutes ago
 YPO to arrange Independence Day ceremonies from Au ..

YPO to arrange Independence Day ceremonies from Aug 11 to 17

2 minutes ago
 US inflation eases in July amid falling oil prices ..

US inflation eases in July amid falling oil prices

2 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in fire exchange after D.I. ..

Two terrorists killed in fire exchange after D.I. Khan IED attack

2 minutes ago
 Delegation discuss collaboration for nurses' train ..

Delegation discuss collaboration for nurses' training program

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condemns attack on military convoy

Chief Minister condemns attack on military convoy

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.