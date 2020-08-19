Joint Committee to act as bridge for resolving issues of Karachi: Amin ul Haque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque Wednesday said the six-member joint committee, constituted recently to address the issues of Karachi, would play a role of bridge between the federation and province for resolving chronic issues of Karachi.

Talking to media, flanked by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer and Minister for Ports and Shipping Syed Ali Zaidi, he said the joint committee having the representation of three stakeholders including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) would forward proposals for resolving the chronic issues of the city including water, solid waste disposal, road infrastructure and transport system.

He said the infrastructure of Karachi was on the verge of complete destruction. The elected representatives of the city wanted to resolve the issues by playing their role in providing basic amenities of life to the city dwellers.

He said MQM-P has ideological differences with the Sindh government, however the party was ready to cooperate with the provincial government for the betterment of Karachi and resolving public issues.