Joint committee to restructure procedure of petrol pumps inspection: Meher Elahi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to constitute a joint committee to address the reservations of Pakistan Petroleum Association with regard to procedure and method of the inspection of the petrol pumps.

In this connection, Special Assistant to the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Labour, Malik Meher Elahi on Friday held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Petroleum Association, headed by former president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Anwar Maqsood Pervez, Chairman Abdul Majid and representatives here.

The delegation apprised the Special Assistant on issues related to proposed gauges and actions by the Labor Department against the petrol pumps. The delegation demanded that amendments may be made in the procedure after consultation with the petroleum representatives because the past government had given the powers to non-technical staff and imposed the law of penalties.

The delegation further said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the inspection method of petrol pumps was different then other provinces that was undermining the rights of petrol pump owners.

The Special Assistant Malik Meher Elahi assured the delegation that people associated with the petroleum business will be facilitated so that investment could get a boost in the province.

Meher Elahi issued on-the-spot directives to the officers of the Labor Department and technical staff to constitute a joint committee for addressing the issues on an urgent basis in consultation with the petroleum representatives.