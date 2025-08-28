Open Menu

Joint Control Room Set Up In Matiari To Tackle Monsoon Rain And Flood Emergencies

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 08:03 PM

A joint control room has been established at the DC Office Matiari under the supervision of ADC-I/Secretary DDMA in view of the ongoing monsoon rains and possible floods

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A joint control room has been established at the DC Office Matiari under the supervision of ADC-I/Secretary DDMA in view of the ongoing monsoon rains and possible floods.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, citizens can contact the control room at 022-9240743, 022-9240711 and 0320-5920110. Similarly, another control room has been set up at the DC’s camp office, which can be reached at 022-9330170.

The control rooms will remain operational round the clock with representatives from the Pakistan Army, Police, Rangers, Health, PPHI, Civil Defence, HESCO, SSGC, Rescue 1122 and other concerned institutions to ensure timely measures in case of any emergency and to promptly address public complaints.

All leaves of officers and staff of government departments providing essential public services have been cancelled, directing them to stay alert round the clock and not to leave their headquarters.

