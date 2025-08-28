Joint Control Room Set Up In Matiari To Tackle Monsoon Rain And Flood Emergencies
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 08:03 PM
A joint control room has been established at the DC Office Matiari under the supervision of ADC-I/Secretary DDMA in view of the ongoing monsoon rains and possible floods
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A joint control room has been established at the DC Office Matiari under the supervision of ADC-I/Secretary DDMA in view of the ongoing monsoon rains and possible floods.
According to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, citizens can contact the control room at 022-9240743, 022-9240711 and 0320-5920110. Similarly, another control room has been set up at the DC’s camp office, which can be reached at 022-9330170.
The control rooms will remain operational round the clock with representatives from the Pakistan Army, Police, Rangers, Health, PPHI, Civil Defence, HESCO, SSGC, Rescue 1122 and other concerned institutions to ensure timely measures in case of any emergency and to promptly address public complaints.
All leaves of officers and staff of government departments providing essential public services have been cancelled, directing them to stay alert round the clock and not to leave their headquarters.
Recent Stories
Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive
CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of NESPAK board of directors
PSX, MCCI hold investor awareness session in Multan
Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NIH
Joint control room set up in Matiari to tackle monsoon rain and flood emergencie ..
Court sentences drug supplier to 9 years, fine Rs 80,000
Attock Police on high alert as flood threats loom
Ameer Muqam visits Talidas, meets flood victims
Pak Navy hands over command of Combined Task Force 151 to Brazil
ATC sends Aleema Khan's son to jail in Jinnah House attack case
PSB issues warning to PNF over false gold medal claim
Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers overflow, displace over 200,000 people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive1 minute ago
-
Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NIH2 minutes ago
-
Joint control room set up in Matiari to tackle monsoon rain and flood emergencies2 minutes ago
-
Court sentences drug supplier to 9 years, fine Rs 80,0002 minutes ago
-
Attock Police on high alert as flood threats loom5 minutes ago
-
Ameer Muqam visits Talidas, meets flood victims5 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy hands over command of Combined Task Force 151 to Brazil5 minutes ago
-
ATC sends Aleema Khan's son to jail in Jinnah House attack case5 minutes ago
-
Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers overflow, displace over 200,000 people20 minutes ago
-
Training session for juvenile prisoners held20 minutes ago
-
From the mount of mercy: Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s Hijatul Wida serves complete charter of human right ..20 minutes ago
-
ICT Police tighten noose: 18 criminals held with drugs, weapons19 minutes ago