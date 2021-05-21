(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A joint delegation of government and opposition side will visit the United Nations office in Pakistan to present a joint resolution passed by the National Assembly on violence and brutality perpetrated against the Palestinian people by the Israeli apartheid regime.

The decision in this regard was made unanimously by the government and opposition benches in the National Assembly session on Friday to arrange a visit to the United Nations Office in Pakistan and hand over a joint resolution passed by the National Assembly on ongoing Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinian people.

On the suggestion of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to initiate a joint move from all political parties, Amir Dogar from the government benches accepted this proposal and said that the government will always support any such joint move for Palestine cause.

He said that the government has no objection and is ready to go with the opposition parties to tell the world that all parliamentary parties are united on the Palestine issue.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf from Pakistan Peoples Party also supported this suggestion and assured full support on the Palestine issue.