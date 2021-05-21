UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Delegation To Visit UN Office To Present NA's Resolution On Palestine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:50 PM

Joint delegation to visit UN office to present NA's resolution on Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A joint delegation of government and opposition side will visit the United Nations office in Pakistan to present a joint resolution passed by the National Assembly on violence and brutality perpetrated against the Palestinian people by the Israeli apartheid regime.

The decision in this regard was made unanimously by the government and opposition benches in the National Assembly session on Friday to arrange a visit to the United Nations Office in Pakistan and hand over a joint resolution passed by the National Assembly on ongoing Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinian people.

On the suggestion of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to initiate a joint move from all political parties, Amir Dogar from the government benches accepted this proposal and said that the government will always support any such joint move for Palestine cause.

He said that the government has no objection and is ready to go with the opposition parties to tell the world that all parliamentary parties are united on the Palestine issue.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf from Pakistan Peoples Party also supported this suggestion and assured full support on the Palestine issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Resolution National Assembly World United Nations Palestine Visit Pakistan Peoples Party All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Internet upgrade breathes new life into rural area ..

7 minutes ago

UN marks World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dial ..

22 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

37 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.29 a barrel ..

37 minutes ago

Global Village announces 4.5 million visitors in S ..

37 minutes ago

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.