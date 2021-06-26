Joint efforts a must to check cross border drug trade to protect future generations: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday called for the regional countries to make integrated efforts to check illicit cross-border drug trade to save the future generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday called for the regional countries to make integrated efforts to check illicit cross-border drug trade to save the future generations.

The president, in his message on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking annually observed on June 26, said the Government of Pakistan accorded priority to combating drug abuse and taking effective measures against illicit trafficking.

He said the Day was a reminder to all, including the world leaders, international community, global alliances and associations of their shared responsibility to fight the menace of illicit trading and trafficking in drugs through joint collaborative efforts.

On this day, the president said Pakistan reaffirmed its resolve to curb and eliminate trade in narcotics and banned substances posing serious danger to health of our people.

"We are among the top three countries of the world in global narcotic seizures and we are among the leading countries to effectively interdict illicit drug trafficking through enhanced border surveillance," President Alvi remarked.

He said it was really a great honour for Pakistan that the international community had also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's contributions and commitment to combat drug trafficking.

He mentioned that the Anti-Narcotics Policy 2019 was adopted by Pakistan in accordance with international best practices.

The president said the government was actively engaged with UN and other international counter-narcotics partners to make the world drug-free.

"It is heartening to state that Pakistan has become a nearly poppy-free country due to the effective measures taken by the government. Yet we feel that a lot more needs to be done by the international community to overcome the menace of drug trafficking," the president said.

He reiterated the country's resolve to collectively fight against illicit drugs.

He also urged the NGOs, civil society, religious leaders and the media to come forward and support government's efforts to fight illicit drugs so as to provide a prosperous future to our people as well as save the world from the menace of drug-trafficking.