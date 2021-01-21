UrduPoint.com
Joint Efforts Being Made To Control Crime: Addl IGP

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:13 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that motorway, Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) and police ensuring joint efforts to control crime by making pickets at entry and exit points of the cities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that motorway, Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) and police ensuring joint efforts to control crime by making pickets at entry and exit points of the cities.

Holding a meeting with DIG Motorway Police Mazhar-Ul-Haq Kakakhail and SP Motorway Multan Nadeem Ashraf Warraich here on Thursday, Additional IGP South Punjab said that action was being taken against criminals through joint information system of all security departments.

He said that Motorway Police have won public trust by providing it a corruption free department.

He lauded the efforts of the motorway police for not only helping people during traveling but also playing a vital role in controlling crime.

Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that Federal and provincial governments taking steps for up-gradation of PHP check posts and installatios of Motorway Police.

DIG Motorway Police Mazhar-Ul-Haq Kakakhail congratulated Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan for his appointment as commander of police force in South Punjab.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Mazhar-Ul-Haq Kakakhail said that motorway police have made motorways of the country secure for public through using latest technology and comprehensive patrolling.

