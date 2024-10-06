Open Menu

Joint Efforts By Mohsin Naqvi, Abdul Aleem Khan Lead To Repatriation Of 56 Pakistani Prisoners From Sri Lanka

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Joint efforts by Mohsin Naqvi, Abdul Aleem Khan lead to repatriation of 56 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The combined efforts of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan have successfully led to the return of 56 Pakistanis imprisoned in Sri Lanka for several years.

A chartered plane was dispatched to bring the prisoners back to Pakistan, and they are expected to arrive home on Sunday.

The repatriation effort was a result of three months of coordination between the Ministry of Interior, under the direction of Mohsin Naqvi, and Sri Lankan authorities.

Naqvi had tasked the ministry with facilitating the release and safe return of the Pakistani nationals.

In a significant gesture of support, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan will cover all the expenses associated with the prisoners' repatriation from Sri Lanka.

Minister Naqvi expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan government and its High Commissioner for their assistance in the matter.

He also thanked Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for generously taking on the financial responsibility of bringing the prisoners home.

The return of these 56 Pakistani prisoners marks a significant humanitarian effort by the government, bringing relief to the families awaiting the return of their loved ones.

Related Topics

Pakistan Privatisation Sri Lanka Interior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

13 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

13 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

13 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

13 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

13 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

13 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

13 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

13 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

13 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan