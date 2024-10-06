- Home
Joint Efforts By Mohsin Naqvi, Abdul Aleem Khan Lead To Repatriation Of 56 Pakistani Prisoners From Sri Lanka
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The combined efforts of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan have successfully led to the return of 56 Pakistanis imprisoned in Sri Lanka for several years.
A chartered plane was dispatched to bring the prisoners back to Pakistan, and they are expected to arrive home on Sunday.
The repatriation effort was a result of three months of coordination between the Ministry of Interior, under the direction of Mohsin Naqvi, and Sri Lankan authorities.
Naqvi had tasked the ministry with facilitating the release and safe return of the Pakistani nationals.
In a significant gesture of support, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan will cover all the expenses associated with the prisoners' repatriation from Sri Lanka.
Minister Naqvi expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan government and its High Commissioner for their assistance in the matter.
He also thanked Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for generously taking on the financial responsibility of bringing the prisoners home.
The return of these 56 Pakistani prisoners marks a significant humanitarian effort by the government, bringing relief to the families awaiting the return of their loved ones.
