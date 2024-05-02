Joint Efforts, Dialogue Vital For National Consensus: Musadik
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 11:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said that political dialogue was crucial and that joint efforts were needed to address national issues.
Speaking to a private news channel, he acknowledged the prevailing lack of trust among political parties, identifying it as a significant obstacle to problem-solving.
He stressed the necessity of restoring mutual trust through dialogue. “Political dialogue is the key to rebuilding trust among political factions”, he said.
He urged PTI to reconsider their stance and engage in dialogue the larger interest of the country.
Malik reiterated the government's willingness to engage in political dialogue, extending invitations to all stakeholders to participate in the process.
