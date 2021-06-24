UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Efforts For Establishment Of Peace In Afghanistan Stressed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:27 PM

Joint efforts for establishment of peace in Afghanistan stressed

Maintenance of law and order in the neighboring country is vital for achieving the goal of maintaining peace and serenity in the whole region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Maintenance of law and order in the neighboring country is vital for achieving the goal of maintaining peace and serenity in the whole region.

This was argued by the participants of a discussion on Thursday by the experts in a discussion held in Area Study Centre University of Peshawar.

The event among others was attended by Director Area Study Centre, Professor Shabir Ahmad, former ambassador, Asif Durrani, Lieutenant General (Retd), Assad Durrani, Defense Analyst, Brigadier (Retd), Saad Muhammad, Afghan Affairs Expert, Colonel (Retd) Ashfaq, Chairman International Department Peshawar varsity, Hussain Suharwady and Secretary Information KP, Arshad Khan.

Speakers stressed for developing a liaison and make collective efforts for establishment of peace in Afghanistan. They said that international community should work in cohesion for Afghan peace as prevalence of serenity in Afghanistan would directly affect regional nations including Pakistan.

Participants said that the time has come that all the stakeholders should realize their responsibilities and launch joint efforts for establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Event All

Recent Stories

Millions become millionaires during Covid pandemic ..

2 minutes ago

Valentino Rossi's VR46 ink Ducati deal from 2022

2 minutes ago

Vaccine acceptability decision be taken by single ..

2 minutes ago

BBISE's Chairman urges students to focus on educat ..

5 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University organises seminar on self- ..

5 minutes ago

US Must Acknowledge 'One-China Principle,' Stop Co ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.