Joint efforts for establishment of peace in Afghanistan stressed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Maintenance of law and order in the neighboring country is vital for achieving the goal of maintaining peace and serenity in the whole region.

This was argued by the participants of a discussion on Thursday by the experts in a discussion held in Area Study Centre University of Peshawar.

The event among others was attended by Director Area Study Centre, Professor Shabir Ahmad, former ambassador, Asif Durrani, Lieutenant General (Retd), Assad Durrani, Defense Analyst, Brigadier (Retd), Saad Muhammad, Afghan Affairs Expert, Colonel (Retd) Ashfaq, Chairman International Department Peshawar varsity, Hussain Suharwady and Secretary Information KP, Arshad Khan.

Speakers stressed for developing a liaison and make collective efforts for establishment of peace in Afghanistan. They said that international community should work in cohesion for Afghan peace as prevalence of serenity in Afghanistan would directly affect regional nations including Pakistan.

Participants said that the time has come that all the stakeholders should realize their responsibilities and launch joint efforts for establishment of peace in Afghanistan.