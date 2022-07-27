UrduPoint.com

Joint Efforts Imperative To Achieve SDGs Targets: Pervaiz Ashraf

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Joint efforts imperative to achieve SDGs targets: Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday urged to make joint efforts to achieve the targets set under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Addressing the "National Meet on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, the Speaker National Assembly said that Pakistan has affirmed its commitment to the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development by adopting SDGs through unanimous Resolution in 2016.

He said that COVID-19 has been a major setback for the global economy and our prosperity.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic is transforming how we think about our economies and our societies.

He added sincere efforts will be critical to ensure a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery from the pandemic.

He said that there are several factors affecting the implementation of the SDGs, which include but are not limited to climate change, health, economic growth, poverty, gender inequality and socio-economic challenges.

According to the Sustainable Development Goal Index ranking 2021, Pakistan ranked 129th out of 165 countries, with an overall score of 58 per cent, mainly for its progress on one of the 17 goals – climate action, he added.

He said that given the interdependent nature of the SDGs, national governance for the SDGs can only be effective when in accord with global governance for sustainability.

"Pakistan is a developing country where millions of people go to sleep without having a meal. We must join hands to ensure no one, especially children – are deprived of essential nutrients, which directly hinders their growth." He said that deteriorating health conditions in Pakistan with little to no access to health care services is yet another issue and as legislators it is our responsibility to provide equal and quality health services to all.

He said that Pakistan is a country that has experienced political and economic turmoil for decades. These conditions coupled with the impacts of natural disasters have made under-nutrition and malnutrition a huge concern in the country.

He said that over the past several years the country has implemented initiatives to improve food security but the challenges surrounding food security still remain unaddressed at large.

"Building a world with zero hunger which can positively impact our economies, health, education, equality and social development is integral to building a better future for everyone." He said that Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to the consequences of climatic change because of its diverse geographical and climatic features.

Pervaiz Ashraf said, "Together we must pledge to protect our environment today, to leave a better tomorrow for our future generations." He said that it is imperative to take action and protect our climate in order to ensure sustainable development for the country.

Devising a national budget aligned with the SDGs will enable the country to prioritize all the 17 goals – in accordance with the need of our constituents and public at the lowest tier of society, he added.

He said that the formation of national accountability and governance structures required to track a nation's progress on all global goals will also accelerate the progress on each target.

He said that this event is an opportunity to devise a roadmap that empowers everyone to face the future with confidence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly World Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Education Budget Progress 2016 Event All From Million

Recent Stories

CCPO Lahore Kamyana removed from his office

CCPO Lahore Kamyana removed from his office

44 minutes ago
 No compromise on supremacy of constitution, parlia ..

No compromise on supremacy of constitution, parliament: PM

57 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to ..

Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to celebrate their victory

3 hours ago
 Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.