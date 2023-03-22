Joint efforts imperative to flourish local seed industry: Dr Iqrar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that joint efforts were imperative to flourish local seed industry to overcome food insecurity by increasing per acre yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that joint efforts were imperative to flourish local seed industry to overcome food insecurity by increasing per acre yield.

He was chairing the seed dialogues on "A way forward for Pakistan Seed Industry" arranged by UAF here.

He said that the country was under severe grip of food insecurity due to low per acre production coupled with climate changes. Therefore, the researchers, academia and industry should make joint efforts to promote local seed industry because 'as you sow so shall you reap'.

He said that there was a need to create enabling and conducive environment for the regulations of seed laws. "We have to develop the seed by keeping problems of the farmers in view for agricultural development", he added.

He said that Pakistan was importing edible items worth $ 10 billion which was a matter of grave concern for an agrarian country.

He said that seed production was most important sector which required coordinated efforts by seed experts and researchers in the field of genetics. "We have to introduce genes in seed production that increase resistance to changing climatic conditions," he added.

Renowned seed scientist Dr Shakeel Khan said that public-private collaboration in the seed industry needed to be strengthened. In this connection, consultative process for the promotion of seed industry should also be carried out that would come up with tangible solution, he added.

Timothy Blank Executive Director California Crop Improvement Association said that in US, the universities developed the seeds that were made public and given the industry on loyalty.

Director General Agriculture Extension Punjab Anjum Ali Buttar said that all-out efforts were being made to disseminate modern technologies among the farming community. Subsidy on nine crops was also being provided in the province, he added.

Dr Irfan Afzal, seed scientist at UAF, said that the university was running a degree program in seed science.

He urged the industry to provide scholarship in seed sciences program that would be a milestone for producing trained manpower in seed industry. UAF was focusing on the public private partnership for flourishing the seed industry, he added.