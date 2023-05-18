'Joint efforts necessary for revival of cotton in Punjab'

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Thursday that cotton revival in Punjab was a big challenge and all stakeholders had to make joint efforts for this national cause

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Thursday that cotton revival in Punjab was a big challenge and all stakeholders had to make joint efforts for this national cause.

He said this while presiding over the first meeting of the Provincial Cotton Committee at Civil Secretariat here.

On this occasion, the Secretary said that the present government had made the cotton crop profitable by setting a support price of Rs 8500 per 40 kg, while the area under cotton cultivation had increased.

Cotton Action Plan 2023-24 was also being implemented with letter and spirit in Punjab, he said and added that agricultural development and prosperity of farmers were top priorities of Punjab government.

He further said that incentives and facilities were being given to the farmers and all resources were being utilized to increase the area and production of cotton.

The participants were informed that the target of cotton cultivation in Punjab province was 5 million acres while the production target had been set as 8.

226 million bales.

In Punjab 3.2 million acre area had been brought under cotton cultivation. Apart from this, subsidy of Rs 600 million had been provided to farmers and Rs 11 billion on fertilizers were being given to reduce the production cost of cotton farmers.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that for revival of cotton in the province, there was a need to make research and development more efficient and productive for the discovery of climate smart new varieties so that the harmful effects of climate change and pest attacks could be reduced.

He further said that print, electronic and digital media were being widely used for technical guidance along with the district administration, agriculture department field teams to make the ongoing cotton campaign fruitful so that maximum area could be brought under cotton cultivation.