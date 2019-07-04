Joint efforts needed for economic emancipation of Muslim Ummah: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday said that Muslim Ummah was passing through a crucial phase of history as it was not only facing internal unrest but also aggression from outside and it needed to make joint efforts for materializing the dream of development by pooling its own resources.

Chairman Senate made these remarks in a meeting with Ambassador of Egypt Ahmad Muhammad Fadal Yacoub here at Parliament House.

The meeting took place in the office of Leader of Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq. The ambassador in his courtesy call with elected leadership of the Senate exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. Chairman Senate and Leader of the Opposition in Senate termed the recent friction between Muslim Ummah as unfortunate as it had hampered development process.

They said that there were commonalities in socio-cultural values and there was need to work for the unity of Muslim Ummah by taking advantage of the similarities. Both the leaders emphasized the need for enhanced parliamentary linkages and institutional collaboration besides exploiting the potential offered by different other sectors including trade, tourism and investment.

Egyptian ambassador agreed with the views of Chairman Senate and Leader of Opposition in Senate and assured his cooperation in taking the bilateral relations to new heights.