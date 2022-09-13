UrduPoint.com

Joint Efforts Needed To Achieve Sustainable Prosperity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs, Pakistan MNA Romina Khurshid Alam on Tuesday said that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were related to survival of the human race and all countries should work together for devising ways and means to achieve sustainable prosperity.

In her inaugural address at The Third Inter-Parliamentary Union Regional Seminar on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals for Parliaments of Asia-Pacific she said that indicators existed for 17 SDGs while monitoring systems were being set as the basis of a new social contract between the world's leaders and their people.

The seminar was jointly organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the National Assembly of Pakistan.

The purpose of the seminar is to improve coordination amongst Asia Pacific countries for devising ways and means of achieving sustainable prosperity while leaving no one behind.

The two-day program covers all essential aspects of Agenda 2030 comprising: Plenary Sessions on SDGs implementation in the Asia Pacific region; mechanisms and practices to institutionalize SDGs; women at the center of the development agenda and building resilience to preserve our common future. In addition, there will be breakout sessions on ending hunger and malnutrition, quality education, and equitable access to health.

She said that it was the right time to strengthen the regions of Asia Pacific by building up a networking group for joint working in tackling the challenges.

She said that it was their ambition to protect biodiversity, achieve gender equality, end poverty, and hunger and fulfill the promise of the SDGs. She requested the IPU secretariat to facilitate this effort to streamline and align the countries for this cause.

