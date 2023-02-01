UrduPoint.com

Joint Efforts Needed To Address Issues Of Business Community, Journalists Fraternity: SCCI SVP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Joint efforts needed to address issues of business community, journalists fraternity: SCCI SVP

Senior Vice President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Shahid Hussain, has said that issues of the business community and journalists' fraternity are common that can be addressed by joint efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Shahid Hussain, has said that issues of the business community and journalists' fraternity are common that can be addressed by joint efforts.

He was addressing senior journalists during a luncheon hosted by him for the newly elected cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Union of Journalists (KPUoJ), said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

He said that issues of business community were not highlighted properly owing to communication gaps. He also welcomed the formation of KPUoJ and termed it an important platform for highlighting issues of people belonging to different walks of life including industrialists and the trader community.

Shahid Hussain also called for making easiness on Torkham Gate, Ghulam Khan border and other major trade routes to improve bilateral trade with Central Asian Republics. He urged the government to take pragmatic steps for providing a friendly and peaceful atmosphere for the business community, enabling them to promote free trade and boost nationwide industrialization.

Those who attended the event include Dr Abaseen Yousafzai, Senior Journalist, Shamim Shahid, Saddar Gul, Fazal Wahid, Abidullah Yousafzai, Muhammad Ishtiaq along with senior members of the SCCI.

