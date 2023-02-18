UrduPoint.com

Joint Efforts Needed To Break Current Class System: Ch Manzoor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Central Committee Member and Incharge Peoples Labour Bureau Ch Manzoor Ahmad has said that the labour class will have to jointly struggle for freedom from the class system in the society.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that 5 institutions and 50 families had grasped the country, society and economy, adding that the exploitation of the working class would continue if this grip was not be broken.

He said that a joint effort of workers, labours, youth, farmers and deprived people was needed to save themselves.

He said that it was a mournful thing that no politics, no justice, no journalism, no security and no economy was prevailing in the country.

He said that a crises was weakening the roots of the state from inside and all parts of the ruling class had been failed.

"Nobody is ready to sacrifice for the country," he said.

Criticizing the current taxes, he said that all burden had been shifted to the shoulders of the poor by imposing indirect taxes. "It is the only country of the world where taxes are collected from the poor and the rich is being facilitated," he added.

Ch Manzoor said that revolutionary steps were needed to combat current economic crises instead of traditional ways. He said that economic policies of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto late should be implemented by synchronizing them with the current situation to fetch the country out of the crisis.

World Poor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Pakistan Peoples Party All From Labour

More Stories From Pakistan

