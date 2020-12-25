UrduPoint.com
Joint Efforts Needed To Cope With Second Wave Of Covid-19: Syed Amin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:59 PM

Joint efforts needed to cope with second wave of Covid-19: Syed Amin

Minister for Information Technology and Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque on Sunday urged joint efforts of all national institutions to cope with second wave of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque on Sunday urged joint efforts of all national institutions to cope with second wave of Covid-19.

Chairing an emergency meeting on handling of Covid-19 challenges he said the Ministry of IT and Telecom was committed for promotion of information technology in the country, radio Pakistan reported.

He said role of IT was vital for tackling Covid-19 pandemic, while the efficient use of IT help improve online education system.

Lauding the role of telecom industry, he said Ministry of IT would fully cooperate with telecom industry, adding that all the issues of cellular mobile operators would be resolved.

More Stories From Pakistan

