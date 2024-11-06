Joint efforts needed to defeat mental diseases'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Man has been blessed by Allah Almighty with countless blessings and the most important among these blessings are the organs of the human body and the mental system. These views were expressed by the prominent psychologist Professor Dr. Jawad Muhammad Shujaat while addressing the ceremony organized in connection with Mental Health Day at Superior University on Wednesday.

He said that every year, around the world "Mental Health Day" was celebrated, aimed to raise awareness about this disease and promote a positive way.

He said that more than one billion people around the world and 11 percent of people in Pakistan were suffering from various types of mental disorders and 75 percent of them also lack those facilities.

While addressing the ceremony, MD Superior University Pir Arslan Gilani, Director Dr.

Iqbal Chaudhry, Dr. Maher Imran Chaudhry and Syeda Farhat said that there were many causes of mental diseases, including heredity, lack of mental development, family background, socio-economic instability, lack of education, sense of insecurity, drugs, deep mental trauma, negative and bitter childhood experiences, negative thinking, depression, deprivation and anxiety, separation of a loved one, unemployment, financial and economic difficulties, loneliness, sensitivity and environmental pollution and mental pressure at the workplace etc.

They said that awareness among the people became indispensable because common people did not consider it as a disease due to which these disorders become chronic.