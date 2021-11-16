UrduPoint.com

Joint Efforts Needed To Eradicate Corruption From Society: NAB

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Deputy Director National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh Kashif Noor Sheikh on Tuesday said every member of the society has to play role for the eradication of the corruption.

Addressing a speech competition titled "Corruption Free Society, A Developed Society" organized by Director Colleges Hyderabad in collaboration with NAB at Government Degree College and Post Graduate Center Latifabad, he said they should have to avoid illegitimate desires and personal interests to maintain equality in the society.

In his address, eminent writer and intellectual Prof.

Gul Muhammad Kundhar said societies decline due to corruption and then lose their existence.

He emphasized the need of promoting positive values to evolve corruption free society.

The Additional Director Colleges Prof. Munir Hussain Shah said NAB was endeavoring to create awareness against corruption.

Prof. Sabir Fayyaz and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later, prizes were also distributed among the students who achieved prominent positions in essay writing and poster making and speech competition.

