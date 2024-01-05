Joint efforts needed to eradicate Polio virus: DC Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao Friday said, we have to work together to eradicate the dangerous disease of polio.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the National Anti-Polio Campaign, commencing from January 8, 2024.

The DC officially kicked off the campaign by administering polio vaccine drops to the children on this occasion. He appealed to the parents to ensure that their children under five years of age are vaccinated against polio during the campaign. It is important not only for the health of their children, but also for the nation, he said.

The DC appealed to the people to cooperate with the polio team and the health staff in the national anti-polio campaign starting from January 8.