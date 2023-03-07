UrduPoint.com

Joint Efforts Needed To Overcome Country's Economic, Social Crisis: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Joint efforts needed to overcome country's economic, social crisis: Governor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that joint efforts were needed to overcome the economic crisis that was created by the previous regime.

He said this while talking to media persons at Hyderabad Press Club, and later addressed a program at Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, on Monday evening.

"We are passing through an economic and social crisis which needs to be resolved on an immediate basis", the governor stressed.

Referring to Imran Khan, the governor said a "political party" leader had plunged the country into an economic and social mess as a result of which the poor people suffered a lot.

The Governor said due to the flawed policies of the previous regime, the middle class had disappeared from the country, "now only two social classes remained." On the queries raised over the digital census, the governor said that he had conveyed the concerns to the Census Commissioner who had assured that after consulting with Minister Ahsan Iqbal, he (commissioner) would respond within a week.

Kamran Tessori said he held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad and the PM assured to visit Hyderabad during the current month (before Ramzan) to lay the foundation stone of the Hyderabad university.

Replying to a question about a ban on a tv channel, the Governor said he was against such a ban as in democratic government media must be free to work as per rules and regulations.

He also invited journalists of Hyderabad to visit the Governor House and said he believed in resolving issues of the journalists community.

Replying to a question, Tessori said the provincial government was taking steps to maintain law and order, curb street crimes and resolve traffic issues of the city.

He said Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh and problems of this mega city must be resolved on an immediate basis.

HPC President Lala Rehman Samo presented a traditional gift of Ajrak and Sindhi Topi to Governor Sindh. HPC Secretary Hameed Rehman, other office bearers and members of the club were also present on the occasion.

Later, addressing a function organized by HCCI, the governor said economic policies must be formulated with consultation of the business community so that desired results could be achieved.

He also assured the city's business community that their issues would be resolved on priority basis. HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui and other office bearers warmly welcomed the governor on arrival at chamber office.

Kamran Tessori also participated in the Holi program at Shiv temple located inside the circuit house and performed a cake cutting ceremony. He greeted the Hindu community on their religious event, and visited different parts of the temple.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Governor Business Ahsan Iqbal Poor Law And Order Visit Traffic Hyderabad Temple Chamber Topi Commerce Media Event TV From Government

Recent Stories

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

2 hours ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

2 hours ago
 Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Rad ..

Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Radiation After Accident in 1966 ..

2 hours ago
 Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single C ..

Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidentia ..

2 hours ago
 OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents ..

OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents Bill in Preparation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.