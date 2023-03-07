HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that joint efforts were needed to overcome the economic crisis that was created by the previous regime.

He said this while talking to media persons at Hyderabad Press Club, and later addressed a program at Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, on Monday evening.

"We are passing through an economic and social crisis which needs to be resolved on an immediate basis", the governor stressed.

Referring to Imran Khan, the governor said a "political party" leader had plunged the country into an economic and social mess as a result of which the poor people suffered a lot.

The Governor said due to the flawed policies of the previous regime, the middle class had disappeared from the country, "now only two social classes remained." On the queries raised over the digital census, the governor said that he had conveyed the concerns to the Census Commissioner who had assured that after consulting with Minister Ahsan Iqbal, he (commissioner) would respond within a week.

Kamran Tessori said he held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad and the PM assured to visit Hyderabad during the current month (before Ramzan) to lay the foundation stone of the Hyderabad university.

Replying to a question about a ban on a tv channel, the Governor said he was against such a ban as in democratic government media must be free to work as per rules and regulations.

He also invited journalists of Hyderabad to visit the Governor House and said he believed in resolving issues of the journalists community.

Replying to a question, Tessori said the provincial government was taking steps to maintain law and order, curb street crimes and resolve traffic issues of the city.

He said Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh and problems of this mega city must be resolved on an immediate basis.

HPC President Lala Rehman Samo presented a traditional gift of Ajrak and Sindhi Topi to Governor Sindh. HPC Secretary Hameed Rehman, other office bearers and members of the club were also present on the occasion.

Later, addressing a function organized by HCCI, the governor said economic policies must be formulated with consultation of the business community so that desired results could be achieved.

He also assured the city's business community that their issues would be resolved on priority basis. HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui and other office bearers warmly welcomed the governor on arrival at chamber office.

Kamran Tessori also participated in the Holi program at Shiv temple located inside the circuit house and performed a cake cutting ceremony. He greeted the Hindu community on their religious event, and visited different parts of the temple.