Joint efforts needed to protect children from violence

Deputy Director Social Welfare Sargodha Zaiba Andleeb, on International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, emphasized the collective responsibility of the society to be aware of the effects of all forms of abuse against children

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Deputy Director Social Welfare Sargodha Zaiba Andleeb, on International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, emphasized the collective responsibility of the society to be aware of the effects of all forms of abuse against children.

Talking to APP, she said that the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is celebrated every year on June 4 to provide an opportunity to recognize and honor these innumerable children around the world including Pakistan. She said that the day creates awareness about serious violations of children's rights and calls for action to protect them.

Expressing deep concern over the increasing number of violence against children in the world, she said that children are the most vulnerable members of our society and the impact of violence on their lives is devastating.

She urged the citizens, policymakers, communities, and individuals to prioritize the well-being of children and take concrete steps to prevent and combat aggression against them, she added.