UrduPoint.com

Joint Efforts Of All Stakeholders Can Eradicate The Dengue Larva In Populated Areas: Tariq Marwat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Joint efforts of all stakeholders can eradicate the dengue larva in populated areas: Tariq Marwat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Monday said that the Health Department, Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA) and TMEs jointly take measures for dengue larva control in all populated places. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Dengue Control at his office.

The DC further said that tire shops, auto workshops, spare parts shops, junkyards, public transport, block factories, government buildings, and other areas must be inspected and sprayed for the eradication of the dengue larva. Tariq Salam Marwat was directed for fog spray only in the presence of larvae.

In the meeting, a briefing was given by the Health Department regarding dengue control.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized concrete measures and public awareness to all departments regarding dengue control. He also issued instructions to the health and other concerned departments to start a special campaign for dengue control awareness among the people.

In the meeting, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, MSDHQ Hospital Dr. Amir Rasar, TMO Haveliyan Sajjad Haider, Chief Sanitary Wasa Inspector Muhammad Saqib, District Medical Entomologist Dr. Aafia, Department of education Male, Female, Civil Defense, Livestock, TMAs, Health Department and other officers participated.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Abbottabad Water Company Male All Government

Recent Stories

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new ve ..

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new vertical city in Pakistan?

34 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" f ..

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" for deciding matters in London

54 minutes ago
 'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yas ..

'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yasmin Rashid responds to Rana Sa ..

1 hour ago
 Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-li ..

Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-life

1 hour ago
 IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR r ..

IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.