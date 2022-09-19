Joint efforts of all stakeholders can eradicate dengue larva in populated areas: Tariq Marwat

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Monday said that the Health Department, Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA) and TMEs could jointly take measures for dengue larva control in all populated places

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Monday said that the Health Department, Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA) and TMEs could jointly take measures for dengue larva control in all populated places. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Dengue Control at his office.

The DC further said that tire shops, auto workshops, spare parts shops, junkyards, public transport, block factories, government buildings, and other areas must be inspected and sprayed for the eradication of the dengue larva. Tariq Salam Marwat was directed for fog spray only in the presence of larvae.

In the meeting, a briefing was given by the Health Department regarding dengue control.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized concrete measures and public awareness to all departments regarding dengue control. He also issued instructions to the health and other concerned departments to start a special campaign for dengue control awareness among the people.

In the meeting, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, MSDHQ Hospital Dr. Amir Rasar, TMO Haveliyan Sajjad Haider, Chief Sanitary Wasa Inspector Muhammad Saqib, District Medical Entomologist Dr. Aafia, Department of education Male, Female, Civil Defense, Livestock, TMAs, Health Department and other officers participated.