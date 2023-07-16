Joint efforts of coalition govt saves country from default :PPP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed said on Sunday the joint efforts of the coalition government had saved the country from default otherwise the Imran Niazi left no stone unturned to destroy the country.

Talking to the provincial party leaders at his residence here, he said that diplomatic struggle of Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari played also a vital role to protect the country.

He said that there was no option other than the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program for the coalition government to save the country. He asked the office bearers and PPP workers to prepare themselves for the next general elections by keeping their differences aside.

The PPP would contest elections from every constituency in Punjab as the party believed in advancement instead of adjustment. He hoped the PPP would win the next elections and Bilawal Bhutto would be the next prime minister.