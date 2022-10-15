Joint efforts of Pak Army, FC continue in flood-hit area of Balochistan: ISPR

Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan continued relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan, said a handout on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan continued relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan, said a handout on Saturday.

Inter Services Public Relations Balochistan chapter said that "Pak Army along with the civil administration is carrying out relief activities in the calamity-stricken areas of the province.

While giving details of the ongoing relief operation, it said that three relief camps are working in the flood affected areas of Jhal Magsi and Sohbatpur districts, where 12,453 flood-hit people were provided with cooked food along with other facilities.

During the last 24 hours, as many as 4,296 ration packets, 2,966 tents, blankets and mosquito nets were distributed.

Under the supervision of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, several collection points were also established in Quetta for the relief of flood victims so that timely assistance can be provided to the deserving people.

"A total of 33 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, PDMA and welfare organizations during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood-affected districts, in which 2,833 patients were treated.

"All the highways of Balochistan have been fully opened for traffic," ISPR handout further said adding the National Highway Authority, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guard and Civil Administration are busy to maintain the flow of traffic on national highways.

About the survey in progress, it said that as many as 35 survey teams are working to assess the damages caused due to flooding in the flood affected areas. During the last 24 hours, 6774 houses have been surveyed. 98% of the flood damage in the affected areas has been assessed.

Balochistan Government, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and civil administration are providing all possible assistance to the flood victims by utilizing all their resources.