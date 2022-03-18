UrduPoint.com

Joint Efforts Of Public And Private Sectors To Bring Prosperity In The Country: Governor

Published March 18, 2022

Joint efforts of public and private sectors to bring prosperity in the country: Governor

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday expressed hope joint efforts of public and private sectors will bring prosperity in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday expressed hope joint efforts of public and private sectors will bring prosperity in the country.

The Governor Sindh was speaking as the chief guest at CEO Summit Asia 2022, launching of best-selling book "100 best performing CEOs & companies of Pakistan" and CEOs leadership award ceremony, held at a hotel here on Friday.

Imran Ismail observed that investment in the country, inclusion of local stakeholders, and creation of employment opportunities will contribute to the national economy in a major way.

Imran Ismail maintained that PTI Government was committed to create flourishing environment for investors and entrepreneurs. "The PTI government has formulated a policy to increase the rate of national savings. It has amended laws and taken strong measures to check money laundering.

Besides, the government has taken multiple actions to improve investment climate and enhance ease of doing business", he added.

Governor Sindh in his address said that CEO Summit was a wonderful platform for sharing business experiences and exchanging ideas. "It is the first time ever in the history of the country that the success stories of Pakistani business leaders are being documented in such a professional manner," he added.

The conference was attended by a number of distinguished professionals who delivered talks on the theme � 'Growth in testing times: Reshaping the future'.

The theme was aimed at involving participants in important discussions around finding ways to contribute to Pakistan's growth in the business sector, strengthening the economy and addressing the ever-pressing issue of good governance by ensuring corruption-free environment.

>