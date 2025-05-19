Joint efforts on to control forest fire in Jabban, Dir: Pir Musawir

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Forests, Environment, Wildlife and Climate Change, Pir Musawir Khan, has said that joint efforts were ongoing to control the forest fire that erupted in the private and rugged mountainous region of Jabban in the Dir district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Forests, Environment, Wildlife and Climate Change, Pir Musawir Khan, has said that joint efforts were ongoing to control the forest fire that erupted in the private and rugged mountainous region of Jabban in the Dir district.

In a statement issued on Monday, Pir Maswar Khan highlighted that teams from the Forest Department, Rescue 1122, and local volunteers are actively engaged in extinguishing the fire. He added that forest fires in Malakand’s hilly areas of Ala Dhand, Chirat, and Gonyar were successfully brought under control on Saturday.

Speaking about the Jabban fire, Pir Musawir said that senior officers and personnel from the Forest Department Malakand Division, Lower Swat, the patrol squad, and the Wildlife Department are present on-site and taking part in the rescue operation.

He urged the public to cooperate with the government in forest conservation, emphasizing that forests are vital for our survival. “Since day one, the provincial government has prioritised the promotion and protection of forests,” he stated.

Pir Musawir Khan also appreciated the efforts of the Forest Department, Rescue 1122 personnel, and local residents, assuring that all possible measures are being taken to protect forests across the province.