Joint Efforts Stressed For Promoting Tolerance, Harmony In World: Abdullah Bin Biyyah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Emirates Fatwa Council Chairman and Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies President Abdullah Bin Biyyah Wednesday stressed the need for conducting joint efforts for promoting tolerance, harmony in the world and painting positive image of Muslims

He said this while talking to Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri, a press release received here from United Arab Emirates (UAE) said.

Abdullah thanked him for attending such an important conference and appreciated his speech, he delivered in the conference.

He said such conferences should be continued for promoting tolerance, harmony in the society.

Talking on the occasion, the minister lauded Abdullah Bin Biyyah for organising the conference on the 'Role of Religion in Promotion of Harmony.'He said by organizing such fora we could help highlighting true character of Muslim Ummah all over the world.

