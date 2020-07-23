Joint efforts stressed for uplifting poor,needy

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday stressed combined federal and provincial level efforts for providing lasting solace to the poor and needy persons of Punjab in an effective way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday stressed combined Federal and provincial level efforts for providing lasting solace to the poor and needy persons of Punjab in an effective way.

Talking to Managing Director Pakistan Bat-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi in Punjab House here, he assured optimum support to PBM in alleviating the suffering of the distressed humanity, said a press release.

Both dignitaries also discussed the rehabilitation of the oppressed segment of society, providing medical aid to the persons enduring fatal diseases and imparting technical education among poor women to make them self sustaining.

He lauded PBM's sustained efforts for supporting the deserving persons.

Aon Abbas said sufficient amount has been allocated in PBM's budget for helping the poor and needy of the deprived areas of south Punjab.

During the meeting, more measures were deliberated to impart education to orphans and providing basic amenities to deprived people of far flung areas of Punjab.